Watch: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 briefing, Dec. 9

Governor Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update briefing on Wednesday, December 9.
Pritzker began the briefing by highlighting the work of the Rockefeller Foundation, which brought together a bipartisan team of governors and health officials to collaborate on testing initiatives and exchange working ideas. Pritker noted that the group helped states create successful policies and then share them with others, which improved overall access to testing and saved taxpayer dollars.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike took to the stage for the medical update, confirming 8,256 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 812,430 cases, as well as 179 new deaths, bringing that total to 13,666 lives lost.
Dr. Ezike made note of the upcoming holiday season, stressing the importance of holding virtual gatherings and present/food drop-offs over physical events.