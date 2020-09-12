x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Coronavirus

Watch: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 briefing, Dec. 9

Gov. Pritzker is giving his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.
Credit: AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions regarding a police shootout and looting during news conference at Morgan Park in Chicago, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city's South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Governor Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update briefing on Wednesday, December 9.

Pritzker began the briefing by highlighting the work of the Rockefeller Foundation, which brought together a bipartisan team of governors and health officials to collaborate on testing initiatives and exchange working ideas. Pritker noted that the group helped states create successful policies and then share them with others, which improved overall access to testing and saved taxpayer dollars.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike took to the stage for the medical update, confirming 8,256 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 812,430 cases, as well as 179 new deaths, bringing that total to 13,666 lives lost.

Dr. Ezike made note of the upcoming holiday season, stressing the importance of holding virtual gatherings and present/food drop-offs over physical events.

Related Articles