Illinois to enter 'Bridge Phase' of reopening plan on May 14, which allows higher capacity limits

Press briefing, Thursday, May 6.

ILLINOIS, USA — On Friday, May 14, the State of Illinois is set to move into the "Bridge Phase" of pandemic mitigations.

The Bridge Phase, which is a transitional phase between Phases 4 and 5, means higher capacity limits for restaurants, gyms, offices, festivals, and other public areas and events. In Phase 5 there are no capacity limits.

In a press briefing Thursday, May 6, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Phase 5 could come as early as Friday, June 11. Though Phase 5 doesn't mandate capacity limits, the governor said the state would continue to follow CDC guidelines where it comes to masking and social distancing.

The state is creeping up on having administered 10 million vaccines. The May 6th total stands at 9,646,432 vaccines given.

Governor Pritzker announced an initiative to get more families vaccinated by expanding vaccine distribution to physicians offices. Doctors can sign their practices up to become vaccine providers to their patients. More than 1,000 offices have signed up as of Thursday.

"We have the vaccine, all we need is the doctors," said Governor Pritzker.

The State of Illinois was reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 6. Overnight there were 2,055 patients in the hospital with the virus.