Gov. Pritzker: More regions added to COVID-19 warning level

The governor highlighted the best-performing region in the state and detailed areas that have recently seen increased struggles against COVID-19.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker gave his daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide updates on COVID-19 response and case numbers.

Pritzker began the address by highlighting work done at the OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, where the speech was given, to provide telehealth to anyone in central Illinois, specifically highlighting its specific care of health workers. The program has provided care and consultations to thousands of COVID-19 cases and remains open to any Illinois resident.

Pritzker notes that cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates continue to rise across the state, emphasizing the public need to take actions to reverse the trend. Although the Peoria area, which consists Region 1 of the state's recovery plan, has the state's best-performing region with a positivity average of 7.2%; that's not enough.

Pritzker notes that testing in a number of locations, specifically Region 2, has increased further, and that other regions that have not triggered warning levels are continuing to see increased cases. Starting Wednesday, 6 of the state's 11 regions will be under warning levels, naming two regions near borders with state that are struggling even worse with the pandemic whose positivity rates continue to rise in double-digits.

Pritzker says that if everyone does their part in following health guidelines, significant steps can be made to reduce COVID-19 numbers to a more manageable number in a matter of weeks.