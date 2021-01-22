Illinois reinstates high school sports under Phase 4

All high school sports may resume under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ILLINOIS, USA — All high school sports may resume under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health issued on Friday, January 22.

The News 8 viewing area is largely in regions 1 and 2, which are currently under the Tier 1 mitigation level.

Depending on the sport, there are different levels of play that the IDPH have set up.

All lower-risk sports can partake in tournaments and championships, play outside of their league or conference as well as play out of state.

For medium-risk sports, there are different restrictions for indoor vs. outdoor play. For outdoor play, teams or athletes can partake in tournaments and championships, play outside of their league or conference as well as play out of state. For indoor play, teams have to play only inside their conference or league. No championships games or meets will be permitted.

Higher-risk sports can only play only inside their conference or league. No championships games or meets will be permitted.

The following sports are considered higher risk:

Basketball

Boxing

Football

Hockey

Lacrosse

Martial Arts

Rugby

Ultimate Frisbee

Wrestling

The following sports are considered medium risk:

Flag Football or 7v7 Football

Futsal

Paintball

Racquetball

Soccer

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wheelchair Basketball

The following sports are considered lower risk: