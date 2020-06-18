x
Breaking News
WQAD.com

coronavirus

Pritzker announces rent support and business relief fund

Illinoisans will have access to $900 million for assistance with rent, mortgages, and small business.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Democratic governors say they want a bipartisan statement from all governors opposing President Donald Trump's threatened deployment of the U.S. military to quell unrest stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinoisans struggling to pay mortgages and rent and small businesses, all impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will have access to $900 million in grants. 

State officials say $150 million of the funds will be available for emergency rental assistance, with the same amount for mortgage assistance, beginning in August. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly one in three Illinois adults have either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or are worried about their ability to pay next month’s rent. 

The governor also announced the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity next month will begin distributing the first $60 million installment of Business Interruption Grants, which are funded by the federal   CARES Act.  