Pritzker announces new vaccine incentive for direct care workers

State employees working on the front lines in direct care are eligible for new prize drawings if they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced a new vaccine initiative specifically geared toward a particular group of frontline workers.

In a press release published on Wednesday, July 7, Pritzker highlighted the new incentive package, targeting state employees who work in direct care facilitates, such as those under the departments of Human Services, Veteran's Affairs, Juvenile Justice, and Corrections.

Prizes include cash bonuses ranging from $5K to $10K, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, State Fair admission and concert passes, airline vouchers, and tickets to Bears, Cubs, Fire FC, and Cardinals games.

Eligible employees must receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualify for the drawings. Winners will be announced on Monday, July 19.