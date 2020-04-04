Pritzker announces 10,000 total cases, highlights social agencies adapting to pandemic

The Saturday daily briefing saw case numbers continuing to climb to high milestones

Follow along as we give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois: Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Illinois has reached the threshold of 10,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health revealed in Governor Pritzker's daily briefing on Saturday, April 4th.

IDPH said that it had added 1,453 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the totals to 10,357 cases and 243 deaths. With the numbers continuing to climb quickly, the agency is recommending continuous safety measures even more than before.

Alongside Pritzker on Saturday were officials from the Department of Human Services, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Department of Children and Family Services. Pritzker used part of the briefing to highlight the ways these departments had adapted to working during the pandemic.