Pop-up vaccination clinic in Rock Island fails to draw a crowd

The non-profit saw few people interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Despite offering a cash incentive, a pop-up vaccination clinic in Rock Island couldn't sell the idea of getting a shot to as many people as organizers had hoped.

The Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living hosted the clinic on Monday, July 26. To entice more people to come and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the clinic offered two people a $500 gift certificate.

Janet Hill from the Rock Island County Health Department said this is “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“52% and perhaps even more have been fully vaccinated in the Quad Cities,” said Hill. “But that means 48% have not been [vaccinated], obviously some of those children who are not yet able to be vaccinated. But it's our job as a community to protect the kids who cannot be vaccinated yet.”

On the other side of the river, Scott County moved from low to moderate transmission – increasing from 88 positive cases back in June to 172 in July. 141 of those cases occurred during the second half of the month.

Many of the cases are those who are unvaccinated, but break through cases are still happening, said Hill.

“There are a few cases that can get through, because 90% effective or 95% effective is not 100% effective," explained Hill. "But people who do get ill after being vaccinated have a much decreased chance of disease and they're usually not hospitalized."