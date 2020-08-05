Poopy's in Savanna reverts to curbside takeout after receiving a cease and desist order for reopening

SAVANNA, Ill. — Poopy's announced in a post on Facebook that they would be limiting service to only curbside takeout after receiving a cease and desist letter from the Illinois Liquor Commission.
The Savanna Mayor Chris Lain says his opinion is that the executive order should be enforced by the state and not local authorities.
"Due to J.B. Prikster, Poopys will only be open for curbside service. No consumption of food or alcohol can be consumed on the property. You must leave the property with your products to consume. Thank you to all of the customers who supported us."
Mayor Lain recommends that everyone follow the executive order. But he says the city is not in the position with the manpower and he doesn't wish to enforce it at the local level.
"It’s a state executive order and if the state wants to enforce it they’re welcome to"