Poopy's in Savanna reverts to curbside takeout after receiving a cease and desist order for reopening

SAVANNA, Ill. — Poopy's announced in a post on Facebook that they would be limiting service to only curbside takeout after receiving a cease and desist letter from the Illinois Liquor Commission.

The Savanna Mayor Chris Lain says his opinion is that the executive order should be enforced by the state and not local authorities.

Poopy's We at Poopys would like to thank everyone for their support. We open... ed up last weekend for our customers inside and out with social distancing. You had to wear a mask when you went into our store. The food is brought to you in a to go container.

"Due to J.B. Prikster, Poopys will only be open for curbside service. No consumption of food or alcohol can be consumed on the property. You must leave the property with your products to consume. Thank you to all of the customers who supported us."

Mayor Lain recommends that everyone follow the executive order. But he says the city is not in the position with the manpower and he doesn't wish to enforce it at the local level.