DAVENPORT, Iowa — Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on a U.S. government advisory panel's recommendation, doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be in the Quad Cities by next week.

As per CDC, state and local health departments' guidance, the vaccine will first be distributed to frontline healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

"Protecting those who take care of us all during the pandemic and those who are most vulnerable to the most severe complications of COVID-19," Dr. Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis Health System said.

Andersen noted that the vaccine has gone through "very detailed and rigorous trials" that should make the community confident in the safety of the doses. However, spread of the coronavirus will not stop until around 70% of the country's population has immunity, either from having COVID-19 and recovering or from getting the vaccine, Andersen said.

At Genesis, Andersen said COVID-19 patients are down from a peak two weeks ago, but that there are still more patients hospitalized than there were in the summer and fall.

"Our biggest challenge is keeping our own healthcare workers safe and keeping them well," Andersen said. "As everyone knows we had a very significant surge over the last month that really pushed our nursing teams to the limit. They showed up everyday no matter how tired they were to take care of very sick people."

Although Andersen is optimistic about the safety and distribution of the vaccine, he emphasized the need to continue wearing masks and being diligent with public health measures.