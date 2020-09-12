Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine charts: Who it protects and possible side effects

The world was watching as the United Kingdom became the first to roll out vaccinations against COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 9. The first people to receive the vaccine, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan and 81-year-old William Shakespeare.
The shot was developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.
The vaccine is given in two doses and could cause side effects, according to a preliminary report in the New England Journal of Medicine, though "no serious adverse events were noted."
On Wednesday, Britain's medical regulator advised that people with a history of serious allergic reactions should not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Two members of England's National Health Service staff who got the vaccine experienced reactions. They were both treated and recovered.
In the United States, health care workers and nursing home residents are expected to be first in line to receive the vaccine once it becomes available.