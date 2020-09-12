Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine charts: Who it protects and possible side effects

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine does come with side effects, but none have been reported as serious.

The world was watching as the United Kingdom became the first to roll out vaccinations against COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 9. The first people to receive the vaccine, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan and 81-year-old William Shakespeare.

The shot was developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

The vaccine is given in two doses and could cause side effects, according to a preliminary report in the New England Journal of Medicine, though "no serious adverse events were noted."