Pets helping people cope

Psychologists say pets can help get people through COVID-19 isolation.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Are our four-legged friends really helping us deal with the loss of normality Psychologists say our pets more special than you think?

Baby Capris just turned nine-weeks old. A Great Dane, this bundle of cuteness is keeping the Wennmacher family busy during Illinois's shelter-in order.

"Definitely not a lot of sitting down, chasing her up and sown the hallways making sure she's not eating the leggos," says owner and mother Ashlee Wennmacher.

Capris came to the family two weeks ago. Ashlee says with her she brought structure, and with three kids under the age of ten, she says Capris keeps them entertained.

"They are definitely learning some life skills about the dogs, how to feed them, how to care for the dogs," she says.

Dog owner Alex Chalmers works part time in aged care. He says his beloved pooches have redefined the meaning of patience.

"Just take it day by day. They're going to be with me as well. As long as I don't get worried they don't, and as long as they're calm I'm calm."

Studies prove pets can provide non-judgemental emotional support.

Psychologist Dr. Carl Vincent says, "animals can help fill in that sense of isolation and that's what people are feeling."

December 1st 2019, Diana Bush lost her husband. She says the loss of her husband Denny was one of the hardest things she's ever had to deal with. She says Gracie her two-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is her saving grace.

"My husband loved her so she's a part of him... she just keeps me calm."

Dogs provide us with comfort, love and friendship. For the Whennmacher's it's a good laugh. For Alex its motivation and clarity. For Diana it's emotional support.

Pets are good for our mental health and they can help bring back some degree of normalcy.