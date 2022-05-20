CDC recommends COVID boosters for kids 5-11. Here's where you can boost your child in QC

Pediatric Pfizer booster doses are available for kids at the Rock Island County Health Department and select Hy-Vee locations.

MOLINE, Ill. — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee and the Rock Island County Health Department announced Friday, May 20 they would begin offering free COVID-19 booster doses for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for children in the age group Tuesday under an emergency use authorization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the third dosage to all elementary-aged children as virus infections begin to rise across the U.S.

The pediatric Pfizer boosters will only be available for kids 5 to 11 at least five months after their second dose, and those who are moderately-to-severely immunocompromised will be eligible to receive the booster just three months after.

A parent or legal guardian must approve of and accompany minors to their vaccination appointments.

The health department will allow walk-in vaccinations for those five and older from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Fridays at its 25th Avenue office, according to a post on its Facebook page.