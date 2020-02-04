'Our friends thought it was an April Fool's joke' | Local Illinois couple marries despite pandemic

Congratulations!

Risk of the coronavirus spreading has changed people's lives around the globe as events are canceled and social distancing is enforced. But for one local, Illinois couple, becoming a married couple couldn't wait.

Amber Campbell from Morrison and Christopher Steagall from Rock Falls rescheduled their wedding from April 4 to later this summer.

"We knew our wedding was going to wind up canceled due to the pandemic sweeping our nation," Campbell said in an email to News 8. "We called family and friends and told them to throw away their invitations it had been canceled."

Not wanting to keep waiting, Campbell and Steagall married in their backyard on a whim on April 1.

"I arrived home from work and my husband said 'Let's get married today!?' I said yes," Campbell said.

The couple called their officiant who came to their house a few hours later for a mini-ceremony.

"Many of our friends thought it was an April Fool's joke but it wasn't," she said.

