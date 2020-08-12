OSF Healthcare offers new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy

Bamlanivimab receives emergency use authorization from FDA; may help prevent at-risk patients from requiring hospitalization

GALESBURG, Illinois — With wide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines still months away, there's a new weapon against the virus for people who contract the virus.

OSF Healthcare is now offering a cutting-edge monoclonal antibody therapy -- called Bamlanivimab -- that it hopes will reduce COVID-19 hospital admissions.

"Hospitals have a lot of COVID patients right now, but other illnesses have not gone away," said Dr. Mark Meeker, vice president of physician services at OSF Healthcare. "So we’re really hoping that this will help us decrease the hospitalization rate."

Bamlanivimab received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in November. It's a laboratory-made antibody that mimics one found in nature that fights the coronavirus.

"It's procured from a natural state, taken into a laboratory and then replicated, so we can make more of that same antibody," Dr. Meeker said. "We then infuse that antibody into a symptomatic patient and it fights the virus."

Different from a vaccine, which stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies itself, the monoclonal immunotherapy infusion bamlanivimab is a treatment for those who are already infected and show mild to moderate symptoms.

The early data shows promise, decreasing the progression of COVID-19 to the point of needing hospitalization.