Organizations offering emergency food or shelter may be eligible for part of $58k in Whiteside County

Money to help organization supplement their needs is available. An application must be filled out by May 26th.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Emergency service agencies in Whiteside County will get nearly $58,000 for emergency food and shelter programs.

The money is coming from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A local volunteer board supervised by the United Way will determine how the money will be used throughout Whiteside County.

Organizations who are interested in apply for funds should contact United Way at 815-625-7973 for information and an application. The deadline is noon on Tuesday, May 26.