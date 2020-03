University officials say a patient seen by the student when the student was symptomatic has been notified, as have other students with whom he came in contact.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Officials say a dental student is the first COVID-19 case reported on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.

University officials say a patient seen by the student when the student was symptomatic has been notified, as have other students with whom he came in contact.

The officials say the dentistry student doesn't live in any residence hall and is in isolation off campus.