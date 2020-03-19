Oak Park mayor declares local state of emergency, more than 50k quarantined

More than 50,000 people in Oak Park were ordered to shelter in place after the village received its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Oak Park's Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb declared a local state of emergency Wednesday followed by an order from Oak Park's Public Health Director Mike Charley for residents to quarantine for two weeks. The local state of emergency will take effect Friday and will last until April 3.

"We are at war with an enemy we do not see," Abu-Taleb said. "We all need to come together and stop or at least reduce the spread of this virus."

Residents are allowed to leave their place of shelter for "essential business" which includes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy and banks. Laundromats are still open, skilled trade workers are still allowed to go to work and restaurants are still open for delivery and pick-up.

People are allowed to go for walks there only if they are practicing social distancing and staying 6-feet apart from others.