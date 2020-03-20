x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Numbers show, voter turnout in Rock Island County doesn't drop amid coronavirus concerns

Even amid coronavirus concerns across the country and locally, voters turned out in the Illinois Primary Election at a comparable rate to previous years.
Credit: wqad
All 38 vote centers will have hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to protect voters.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Even amid coronavirus concerns across the country and locally, voters turned out in the Illinois Primary Election at a comparable rate to previous years.

In recent election years in Rock Island County, the 2016 election brought the most turnout, with more than 35% of registered voters participating. But 2020 held its own in comparison. 

Here are the recent stats from the Rock Island County Clerk's records:

2014

Registered Voters: 95,070
Cards Cast: 19,056
Turnout: 20.04%

2016

Registered Voters: 96,885
Cards Cast: 34,567
Turnout: 35.68%

2018

Registered Voters: 100,377
Cards Cast: 17,265
Turnout: 17.20% 

2020

Registered Voters: 87,209
Cards Cast: 20,886
Turnout: 23.95%

Click here for the full 2020 Illinois Primary results.