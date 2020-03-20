Numbers show, voter turnout in Rock Island County doesn't drop amid coronavirus concerns

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Even amid coronavirus concerns across the country and locally, voters turned out in the Illinois Primary Election at a comparable rate to previous years.
In recent election years in Rock Island County, the 2016 election brought the most turnout, with more than 35% of registered voters participating. But 2020 held its own in comparison.
Here are the recent stats from the Rock Island County Clerk's records:
Registered Voters: 95,070
Cards Cast: 19,056
Turnout: 20.04%
Registered Voters: 96,885
Cards Cast: 34,567
Turnout: 35.68%
Registered Voters: 100,377
Cards Cast: 17,265
Turnout: 17.20%
Registered Voters: 87,209
Cards Cast: 20,886
Turnout: 23.95%