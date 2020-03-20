Numbers show, voter turnout in Rock Island County doesn't drop amid coronavirus concerns

Even amid coronavirus concerns across the country and locally, voters turned out in the Illinois Primary Election at a comparable rate to previous years.

In recent election years in Rock Island County, the 2016 election brought the most turnout, with more than 35% of registered voters participating. But 2020 held its own in comparison.

Here are the recent stats from the Rock Island County Clerk's records:

Registered Voters: 95,070

Cards Cast: 19,056

Turnout: 20.04%

Registered Voters: 96,885

Cards Cast: 34,567

Turnout: 35.68%

Registered Voters: 100,377

Cards Cast: 17,265

Turnout: 17.20%