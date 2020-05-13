Number of people getting tested at Davenport COVID-19 test site is lower than expected

Within two days more than 100 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Test Iowa testing site that opened up in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Within two days more than 100 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Test Iowa testing site that opened up in Davenport.

Initially, the health department expected to test more than 300 people each day.

The site, which is in the NorthPark Mall parking lot, opened on Monday, May 11. It's expected to stay open into late May.

To check your eligibility for a test, visit the Test Iowa website and fill out the assessment. If you qualify for a test, the site will confirm a time slot for you and direct you to a testing location.