Watch at 2:30 - Gov. Pritzker gives daily briefing one day before Tier 3 mitigations begin

Tier 3 mitigations begin Friday, Nov. 20 across the entire state of Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Tier 3 mitigations begin Friday, November 20 and will operate statewide. Governor J.B. Pritzker has said in previous days that these mitigation efforts are an attempt to not issue another Stay At Home Order, similar to what Illinois had in the spring.

The governor is expected to give his daily COVID-19 address at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 - On Thursday, November 19 - one day before going to Tier 3 mitigations.

Tier 3 resurgence mitigations require that many establishments like retail, personal care services, gyms, and others run at 25% capacity. Casinos are closing. Bars and restaurants have to outside with distancing in place.