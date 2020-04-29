No-sew mask options for when you go out in public

Starting Friday, May 1, Illinois is requiring the use of facial coverings when you're out in public spaces where you can't maintain a 6-foot distance.

Starting Friday, May 1, Illinois residents are ordered to wear masks, or facial coverings when going out in public places, as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention advises that a cloth face covering should be snug but comfortable, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow you to breath without restriction, and be machine washable.

Here are two ways the CDC advises making a mask without a sewing machine:

T-shirt Method -

Materials: T-shirt and scissors

Bandana Method-

Materials: Bandana (or a 20x20-inch square cotton cloth), two rubber bands or hair ties, and a pair of scissors if you need to cut a cloth