Niabi Zoo to host vaccination clinic

Niabi Zoo is partnering with the State of Illinois to host a free vaccination clinic.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Free Johnson and Johnson vaccine shots will be available at Niabi Zoo on Friday, October 1.

Zoo Director Lee Jackson says the zoo will partner with the State of Illinois to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Medical professionals will administer single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the west end of the zoo parking lot.

Niabi advises people to register ahead of time due to the limited doses available.