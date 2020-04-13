New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

The archbishop of New Orleans prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

NEW ORLEANS — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual blessing for those affected by the coronavirus.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that the open-air plane carried 70-year-old Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Good Friday from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes.

Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.