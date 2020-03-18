Need to feed hungry kids home from school? Here's a list of places offering free lunches

Thousands of students across the QC are on free and reduced lunch plans. Some kids may even rely on school lunches for their sole meal of the day.

In Rock Island, Whiteside, Scott and Clinton Counties thousands of students are on free and reduced lunch plans. Some students across the Quad Cities may even rely on school lunches for their sole meal of the day.

Here's a list of local places who are offering free meals to children as schools are canceled due to COVID-19:

Chief's Bar and Grill

Free kids meals are being offered for K-12 students in Silvis and East Moline from March 16 to March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chief's at 1600 Crosstown Avenue in Silvis, Illinois is asking for proof of school ID or an adult present with area documentation.

Davenport Community School District

Any child between 1 to 18 years of age can receive free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on Monday, March 23. Breakfast will also be handed out for the following morning.

DLC/Keystone at 1002 W Kimberly Road

Davenport Sudlow at 1414 East Locust Street

Davenport Williams at 3040 North Division

Davenport Frank L. Smart at 1934 West 5th Street

Davenport Wood at 5701 North Division

Granite City Food and Brewery

The restaurant in Davenport is offering 150 free lunches a day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. of a turkey sandwich, chips and applesauce. The restaurant asks the community to call in at (563) 344-9700 and ask for the manager when requesting lunch.





Jeff's Market

The family-owned business in Blue Grass is offering free sack lunches and discounted $3 hot lunches for kids. The deli asks the community to call ahead at (563) 381-2085 for the discount or free lunch. The offer and discount is also offered at their other locations in Durant, Wilton and West Liberty.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli is offering free lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Galesburg, Moline, and Davenport.

Quad City Pizza Company

Kids 12 and under can eat free on the buffet until March 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant has locations on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline and on State Street in Bettendorf.

Rock Island - Milan School District

The district is offering three days of meal packages including breakfast and lunch from Monday, March 23 to Thursday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.