Need to feed hungry kids home from school? Here's a list of places offering free lunches

In Rock Island, Whiteside, Scott and Clinton Counties thousands of students are on free and reduced lunch plans. Some students across the Quad Cities may even rely on school lunches for their sole meal of the day.
Here's a list of local places who are offering free meals to children as schools are canceled due to COVID-19:
Chief's Bar and Grill
Free kids meals are being offered for K-12 students in Silvis and East Moline from March 16 to March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chief's at 1600 Crosstown Avenue in Silvis, Illinois is asking for proof of school ID or an adult present with area documentation.
Davenport Community School District
Any child between 1 to 18 years of age can receive free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on Monday, March 23. Breakfast will also be handed out for the following morning.
- DLC/Keystone at 1002 W Kimberly Road
- Davenport Sudlow at 1414 East Locust Street
- Davenport Williams at 3040 North Division
- Davenport Frank L. Smart at 1934 West 5th Street
- Davenport Wood at 5701 North Division
Granite City Food and Brewery
The restaurant in Davenport is offering 150 free lunches a day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. of a turkey sandwich, chips and applesauce. The restaurant asks the community to call in at (563) 344-9700 and ask for the manager when requesting lunch.
Jeff's Market
The family-owned business in Blue Grass is offering free sack lunches and discounted $3 hot lunches for kids. The deli asks the community to call ahead at (563) 381-2085 for the discount or free lunch. The offer and discount is also offered at their other locations in Durant, Wilton and West Liberty.
McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli is offering free lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Galesburg, Moline, and Davenport.
Quad City Pizza Company
Kids 12 and under can eat free on the buffet until March 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant has locations on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline and on State Street in Bettendorf.
Rock Island - Milan School District
The district is offering three days of meal packages including breakfast and lunch from Monday, March 23 to Thursday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th Street, Rock Island
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th Street, Rock Island
- Frances Willard, 2503 9th Street, Rock Island
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4195 7th Avenue, Rock Island
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W 4th Street, MILAN
- Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Avenue, Rock Island
- Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th Street West, Rock Island