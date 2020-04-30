Nearly a quarter of COVID-19 cases in Henry County, IL stem from outbreak at Tyson plant

22% of COVID-19 cases in the county are linked to the outbreak at Tyson Foods in Joslin, according to the county’s health department.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Nearly a quarter of COVID-19 cases in Henry County, Illinois are linked to the outbreak at Tyson Foods in Joslin, according to the county’s health department.

On Thursday, April 30, the Henry County Health Department confirmed they had 45 confirmed cases. 10 of those cases stem from the Tyson outbreak; seven of the cases are workers from the plant and three are close contacts of plant workers.

“This shows that 22% of Henry County’s positive cases are from the Tyson Plant event alone,” said a statement from the health department.

This announcement comes one day after officials with the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition confirmed the outbreak. They said as of Wednesday, there had been 92 cases and two deaths of people who work at Tyson.

“The meatpacking industry is inherently prone to COVID-19 cases because employees work in close proximity to each other,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our team has been working with Tyson managers for several weeks to work on mitigation efforts to reduce the number of cases, and the Tyson team has been taking our advice to heart.”

The public health administrator of Henry and Stark’s county health departments said they are urging residents to “remain cautious and vigilant” in following mitigation guidelines.

They continue to advise residents follow the governor’s “stay at home” order, go out only for essential needs, maintain a distance of at least 6-feet between people, wear face coverings when going out in public, cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.