Navy hospital ship to deploy to Seattle area to assist with coronavirus relief efforts

A US Navy hospital ship is expected to head to the Seattle area in the next five to ten days, according to a US defense official.

The USNS Mercy is one of two ships being deployed to help respond to the Coronavirus outbreak, though neither will treat patients suffering from the virus.

"That is the expectation" the official said.

The final destination could always change depending on civilian needs, the official cautioned.

The state of Washington is a hot spot for the virus, with state's current number of known cases -- 1,187 as of Thursday morning -- second only to New York state. Washington is where the first US case and the first US death from coronavirus were reported.

The second ship, the USNS Comfort is still weeks away from being deployed to New York. "The Comfort, which is on the East Coast, should be ready in a couple weeks," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

Each ship has a capacity for about 1,000 beds but many of their treatment areas are open bays and would therefore be ill-suited to handling potentially contagious coronavirus patients.

In addition to the ships, Esper also said on Wednesday that the Pentagon was prepared to provide field hospitals to state authorities to also help with non-coronavirus patients.