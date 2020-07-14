National coin shortage hitting the Quad Cities

COVID-19 has slowed the production of coins in the United States.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Standing outside Whitey’s, customer after customer pulls up to get their ice cream with cashiers eagerly accepting cards and cash.

Only right now getting change for your cash might be a little harder.

Whitey’s vice president Annika Tunberg explains it’s been a little harder to get coins from banks in the past couple of weeks. “It’s been a challenge mostly with quarters. We’re hearing from our banks that pennies are next.”

Tunberg says there’s been some pushback from banks to get all the coins they need to keep business running smoothly.

“We’ve been able to make it work by helping different stores out.”

That coin shortage is coming from the U.S. Mint, where production has slowed on coins due to COVID-19.

American Bank and Trust CEO Jeff Rose says here in the Quad Cities they started seeing the shortage a couple of weeks ago.

“I think it all started when the economy shut down and folks stopped spending money so they were not circulating money and I think there was also a time where folks were also concerned with handling money or handing it to them from the other individual.”

It’s because of this that banks don’t have enough coins to distribute to businesses like Whitey’s.

So they’re asking businesses to push card payments and request coins less often from the banks.

Rose says, “We’re communicating every day in between branches to find out who has excess coin and who doesn’t and in addition we’ve purchased some roller machines that allow us to roll our own coins so we don’t have to order them from the federal reserve bank.”

He says it will just take time and money circulation to get through the shortage.

In the meantime, he encourages people to bring their change into banks to help with the problem.

“Absolutely, I would encourage all of our customers and non-costumers to bring in their coins and exchange them for dollars.”

And as for Whiteys, Tunberg says for now it’s about a balance.

“The Illinois side hasn’t had too much of an issue so those stores have been helping out the Iowa stores.”