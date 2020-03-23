Muscatine Mayor: Pending emergency declaration would open up funding at county and city levels

As of Monday, March 23, Muscatine County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Muscatine City Mayor Diana Broderson.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Muscatine County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according the City of Muscatine's Mayor Diana Broderson. These cases were confirmed as of Monday, March 23.

In a statement on Facebook, Mayor Broderson said she was working on a declaration of emergency, which would "allow access to emergency funding for the City and County."

As of this date, Iowa has reported 105 cases of COVID-19, with 15 new cases on Monday.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you plan to seek medical treatment for symptoms like these, medical professionals urge you to call ahead so they can prepare accordingly for your visit.