Muscatine face mask requirement angers some

Muscatine council members speak out against the city's face mask mandate.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Some council members say they're frustrated they weren't part of the mayor's decision.

It's the biggest controversy in Muscatine right now.

"The answer is the same one from all health professionals everywhere. We either don't go in public or we wear face coverings when we do," said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday (the 5th of July).

Council Member Nadine Brockert is frustrated she wasn't part of the decision.

"I don't agree with what she did. I understand why she did it but I don't agree," said the Fourth Ward Representative.

"She had consulted with a couple of council members but I was not one of them."

Some council members strongly oppose the order. Ms Brockert is calling it unwise.

"I for one think it's overreach since it's not something the governor has said it can be done."

According to council members, the mayor consulted the city attorney who gave her the go ahead to make the proclamation. The Iowa Attorney General issued his opinion, saying she doesn't have the authority to make this order.

Council member John Jindrich says all he got was an email informing him of the directive.

"We have not met officially as a council."

"I do have trouble saying we need to do something when the governor of our state is saying we don't need to do," said the Fifth Ward Representative.

Some members of the public aren't taking the announcement well, with frustrations boiling over in town.

"Some think that wearing masks is infringing upon their rights," said Ms. Brockert.