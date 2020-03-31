Muscatine County confirms first coronavirus-related death

A woman in Muscatine County has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the Muscatine County Department of Public Health.

The patient was a woman between the ages of 41 and 60, according to the health department. She had underlying health conditions. Her death was announced Tuesday, March 31.

"We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual's family," said Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams. "Muscatine County Public Health and all of our kep partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities."

This is the first coronavirus-related death in the Quad Cities area.