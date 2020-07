The average age of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Chicago has gone down since the early days of the pandemic.

CHICAGO (AP) — Young people have made up the largest percentage of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Chicago in recent weeks.

City officials warned Wednesday that the trend could lead to the closure of bars or other types of businesses.

City health data shows that 29% of confirmed coronavirus cases since June 15 have been among people ages 18 to 29.