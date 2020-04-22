More than 80k Iowans take online assessment after launch as state-wide testing ramps up

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.
Updates by the numbers:
- 107 new cases
- 3,748 confirmed cases across the state
- 7 new deaths
- 90 deaths across the state
More than 80,000 Iowans took an online assessment to determine if they are eligible for a coronavirus test since testiowa.com launched Tuesday, Reynolds said.
Those who did not qualify for a test may be eligible at a later date if they come into contact with someone who reported symptoms. The governor encouraged Iowans to retake the test as needed.
"COVID-19 is a part of our lives and we must learn how to live with it until a vaccine is available," Reynolds said.
Confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa are expected to rise as mitigation efforts through increased testing and contact tracing of cases ramps up.
