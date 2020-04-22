More than 80k Iowans take online assessment after launch as state-wide testing ramps up

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Updates by the numbers:

- 107 new cases

- 3,748 confirmed cases across the state

- 7 new deaths

- 90 deaths across the state

More than 80,000 Iowans took an online assessment to determine if they are eligible for a coronavirus test since testiowa.com launched Tuesday, Reynolds said.

Those who did not qualify for a test may be eligible at a later date if they come into contact with someone who reported symptoms. The governor encouraged Iowans to retake the test as needed.

"COVID-19 is a part of our lives and we must learn how to live with it until a vaccine is available," Reynolds said.