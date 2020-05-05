Emergency workers come to terms with shock announcement

The City of Monmouth announces emergency workers will be furloughed

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth City is anticipating a $1 million shortfall in this year's budget. The significant loss in revenue is seeing emergency workers being furloughed for an uncertain period of time.

The people of Warren County have already endured a devastating month.

Monmouth Chief of Police Joe Switzer says, "I've worked here 28 years and never seen anything like that."

The City of Monmouth announced mandatory furloughs...

COVID-19 hasn't only sickened more than 70 people in the county, it's robbing a million dollars from Monmouth's budget, leaving veteran cop, Joe Switzer devastated.

"Its a tough thing to do to the individual, letting them know they are being furloughed. we're a small family here," said Chief Switzer.

Two police and one public service officer, as well as dispatchers and two new firefighters will all be furloughed.

And the cuts don't end there.

"We have eliminated the purchase of a new patrol car for the police department. we were setting aside money for a new ladder for the fire department and that's all gone by the wayside," said City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher.

The city receives about $4.1 million annually in state shared revenues from tax but the governor`s shelter-in-place executive order has severely impacted this year's revenue. The city says this years budget shortfall could be a lot greater than expected.

Mr Steinbrecher says the city was already facing financial hardship.

"We were operating on a pay-check-to pay-check basis literally."

Then along came COVID-19.