Monmouth furloughs 10 city employees, claims $1-million budget shortfall

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The city of Monmouth announced in a press release that on Thursday, April 23 officials issued mandatory furloughs to seven full-time and three part-time municipal employees across multiple departments.

"These furloughs were a direct result of anticipated budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Pritzker’s Shelter In Place Executive Order which closed numerous commercial businesses across the state." -City Administration

The city says the positions being furloughed include 2 full-time police officers, 2 full-time dispatch telecommunicators, 1 public safety officer, 2 probationary firefighters, and three part-time dispatchers.

"City Administration does not anticipate this being a permanent situation, such as a lay-off. Furloughs maintain an employment relationship but with zero pay. It is the City’s intent that furloughed employees will be called to return to work when finances allow."

It is anticipated that the City will experience a $1 Million shortfall. The City is planning to reduce expenses. Officials say about 90% of all operating costs are directly associated with labor costs.