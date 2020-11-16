Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Monmouth on Nov. 16 and 17

IDPH is dispatching mobile test teams across the state, and one is coming to Monmouth, Illinois on Monday and Tuesday.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — A mobile COVID-19 test site is coming to Monmouth, Illinois for two days starting Monday, November 16.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is deploying mobile testing teams across the state every week, and one is coming to Monmouth for Monday, November 16 and Tuesday the 17th.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monmouth-Roseville High School at 325 W. 1st Ave.

Staff will be conducting nasal-swab tests in drive-through and walk-up tests.