Moline hiring agency looking to place about 100 workers at a dozen area companies

Despite layoffs and closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, there still are companies looking to hire.

MOLINE, Ill. — A local staffing agency says some employers still need workers, despite many closures due to the coronavirus.

As unemployment rates rise, the Sedona Group in Moline says it's looking for about 100 workers to place in jobs at about a dozen area companies. They are looking for both permanent and temporary workers.

"If they're seeking jobs, come in," said Sedona Group President Rick John. "that's what we want, and then let the world work itself out from here. We want to get good people that wanna work back to work."