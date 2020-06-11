Moline elementary school closes amid surge in COVID-19 cases, joins other schools in QC region

Roosevelt Elementary's return to online learning matches Rock Island High School's and St. Ambrose's recent decisions in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

MOLINE, Ill — An elementary school in Moline is closing for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, joining other schools in the region who announced similar measures.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District announced Roosevelt Elementary School students will be learning fully remotely from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20. The school will return to in-person learning Nov. 30 after two weeks of online learning and Thanksgiving break.

A statement from the district said the closure is due to an increase in positive cases of the coronavirus leading to a "growing number" of staff and students excluded from in-person learning.

The elementary school's return to online learning matches Rock Island High School's and St. Ambrose University's recent decisions to transition to remote learning in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities region.

A statement from the district said all other Moline-Coal Valley schools will continue with blended in-person learning.

All extracurricular activities are suspended until Nov. 30.