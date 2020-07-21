Moline and Coal Valley students get back into the classroom.

Students won't spend a whole week in school when classes re-open.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline and Coal Valley School District voted students will return to the classroom two days a week. The district gave families a choice, after surveying parents, some families opted to send their students to school whilst others to choose to continue with e-learning.

Superintendent, Rachel Savage says, "A student and parent may choose to keep their student home one quarter at a time."

2400 parents participated in the survey. The district believes blended learning is preferred, especially for younger students and English language students.

"We learned that about 80% of them want us to open our doors, at least for a few days a week. So we really tailored a plan for our schools to open some days for kids," says Ms. Savage.

Ms. Savage acknowledges the mask wearing requirement will be hard to implement. She says no more than 50 students will be allowed in the one space, signage will be installed and cleaning will be amped up.

"Reducing the enrollment in half, in each building. Two days for the students who have the last name A-L and two days for the students M through Z."