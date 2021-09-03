After 11 months of need the supply is great enough to stop accepting donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly one year since blood banks first put out the desperate call for convalescent plasma. It’s the part of the blood that carries antibodies from those already infected with COVID-19. Now after those 11 months, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is stopping collections of the plasma, and they say it’s a good sign.

Kirby Winn is the public relations manager for the Blood Center. He says the highest trends were in late November and early December. Since then the need has been going down. So much so, that the center doesn’t need any more. “We feel confident we can take a break from those collections.”

It’s been a top priority since last April. Each bag donated is good for anywhere from three to four doses for someone who is currently sick with COVID-19. “We recovered it from people who had recovered from COVID-19 to provide doses of what we call CCP for hospitals to use in patient care for people currently fighting that infection to assist their immune systems fight against COVID-19.”

Winn says resources can be better used elsewhere now. “If we collect donations that aren’t going to be used there’s an expense. It’s taking up resource. There’s lost opportunity to use that machine that does the collection and the staff members time to make a different collection procedure. With limited resources in general if we were to over-collect and make that stock pile too high it would cause us to be wasteful.”

The shift in priority is largely due to the shelf life of the convalescent plasma. While something like a donation of red blood cells only has a shelf life of 42 days, convalescent plasma can be frozen for one year. “Having a year on the plasma let’s us take our time and assess what the demand is going to be in the future.”

The decision is based on hospitalizations decreasing, supply increasing, and more and more vaccinations being doled out across the country every day.

The Center hopes it doesn’t have to restart collections, but Winn says they are fully prepared to do so if need increases again.

If you have an appointment scheduled on or before March 26th to give convalescent plasma, it isn’t cancelled, the Center just isn’t taking any new appointments at this time.