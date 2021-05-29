Milan COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic closes

The Camden Center's mass vaccination clinic ends its 90 day run with the Illinois National Guard

MILAN, Ill. — The mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Center in Milan officially shut down after 90 days of operation. The clinic functioned along side the assistance of the Illinois National Guard. The site served as a main coronavirus vaccination site for the area for months.

The mass vaccination site is responsible for 40 percent of all Rock Island vaccinations.

Now that the clinic is closed, Chief Operating Officer of The Rock Island County Health Department, Janet Hill, said she sees this as a step forward in the pandemic recovery plan.

"This signals a change in strategy. We are going to do a little bit more pop up clinics here and there, and we're going to be moving to the Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday is Johnson and Johnson and Madonna. Friday will be Pfizer," said Hill.

The Mayor of Milan, Duane Dawson, arrived to the first and last day of the clinic.

"This was very successful from our standpoint and we're glad we could do it. I want everything to get back to normal as quickly as we can and we'll do everything from the village standpoint to make that happen," Mayor Dawson said.