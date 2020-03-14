Milan couple remains in quarantine hundreds of miles from home after cruise is impacted by coronavirus

A Milan couple who was in isolation on a cruise ship for more than a week is now back on land, but are still more than 750 miles from home.

Donna and Bruce Hardy were set to take a Princess Cruise to Hawaii, but never got there because of passengers that tested positive for coronavirus.

Donna said on Thursday, March 12, she and her husband were flown and then bused to an Army barracks in Georgia. Housed in a two-bedroom dorm-style room with a community kitchen, Donna says they're set to be in quarantine there for 14 days.

The situation took a turn for the better for some passengers in this situation on Friday, however. The State of Iowa sent an airplane to pick up state residents to bring them home. Donna said Illinois, however, isn't doing the same for them.

Donna told News 8 that she spoke with a representative from the governor's office on Friday, asking if they too could be planed home. The response was that they will have to stay in quarantine in Georgia for the time being and they were following federal procedures.

At least one other couple from Illinois is on that base as well, Donna said.

While they're in quarantine at the base, Donna said the Army National Guard and Health and Human Services are there to feed them and take their temperatures.

They have access to wi-fi, television and they can go outside.

Battling some health conditions, Donna said she's also concerned about mold she found in her bathroom. She said she has requested a cleaning from the workers on base.

"I'm mentally drained and I'm physically drained," said Donna.

She said in the coming days, she's planning to ask for arrangements to hire a plane to come and get her and Bruce to take them home.