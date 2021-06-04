MetroLINK offering free, on-demand rides to Camden Centre vaccination site

The Illinois-side transportation agency is offering free rides to the Camden Centre every Tuesday for the weekly vaccine clinic.

MILAN, Ill. — MetroLINK has announced that it will be offering free rides to the Camden Centre in Milan, IL for its weekly vaccination clinics.

The transportation service will be providing free rides via their onDemand Microtransit service, providing 12-passenger vans that connect to MetroLINK's fixed-route transfer hubs of District Station, Two Rivers Point, District Station, City Line Plaza, and UnityPoint Hospitals in Moline and Rock Island.

Rides will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in line with the Camden Centre's vaccination clinic.

The onDemand service will be free, but fares may apply if you’re traveling to or from a pick up location on fixed route service.

Riders with an interest in the service should follow availability updates from the RICO Health Department and schedule an appointment through the website or, if you do not have internet access, by calling (833) 382-1314 for assistance.

Once your appointment is scheduled, you can schedule a ride in advance by calling (309) 788-3360 or by “OnDemand” section at the bottom of your TransLoc app and swiping to “Camden Centre Vaccinations.”

Rides can be scheduled on the day of the appointment, but they may be subject to issues with wait times and availability.