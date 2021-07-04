How to sign-up for a free ride to your vaccination appointment

MetroLINK is offering free rides from Moline and Rock Island to the Camden Centre Vaccination Clinic.

MILAN, Ill. — MetroLINK is offering free, on-demand rides to the vaccination clinic in Milan. Manager of Administration Jennifer Hirsch says they're happening Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

"Obviously transportation is very important and some people don't have access to transportation and that's where public transit comes in," she says. "We're here to help you and help our community and get you a ride so whether you need to go to work or retail or a vaccination appointment."

She says to request a ride, you can either use the app or call (309) 788-3360.

The app is called TransLoc, available on Apple or Android phones. There's a section at the bottom for "On Demand" where you can enter your address and schedule a pick-up. The bus can pick up at the major bus hubs or along some routes.

Hirsch says to make sure you have your vaccine appointment scheduled at the Camden Centre before signing up for a ride.

Janet Hill with the Rock Island County Health Department says, before this partnership, they've gotten several calls from people needing rides.

"You know not everyone in the Quad Cities has access to a car or is able to drive," Hill says. "We are so thrilled that we can partner with MetroLINK to get people here to the Camden Centre. The Camden Centre is not on a normal bus route. So this is a wonderful opportunity for people who need to get here via public transportation."