Menards requiring customers to wear face coverings

Home improvement retailer Menards will start requiring customers to wear face coverings inside its stores. It joins a growing number of companies making masks mandatory.

"Due to COVID-19, we are requiring all Guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping in our stores. If you do not have a mask or face covering, we have masks available for purchase. Thank you for your cooperation and efforts to keep our Guests and Team Members safe," the retailer said on its website.

Menards has also updated its hours to Monday - Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and says children under 16 and pets are no longer allowed in its stores.

Costco announced this week that it will require masks for customers starting May 4, except young children and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.

Nearly every major U.S. airline will start requiring passengers to wear masks starting on these dates:

May 4

Delta

JetBlue

United

May 8

Frontier

May 11

Alaska

American

Southwest

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.