Medical center in Sterling temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases among staff

Leaders with the medical center say patients who were recently seen are not at an increased risk of contracting the virus.

A clinic in Sterling, Illinois has shut down temporarily because of COVID-19 cases among the staff.

According to a post on the CGH Medical Center's Facebook page, they planned to close down through Monday, September 7. A reopening date has been set for Tuesday, September 8 after deep cleaning and sanitizing the building.

"At this point, the positive results were all based on activities outside of work, and the employees were not exposed during patient care," read the post.

The statement continued to say they believed patients who were recently seen "are not at an increased risk for contracting the virus, as our staff and patients continue to follow our strict guidelines and recommended protocols for safety during appointments."

Workers at CGH have been reminded to keep up masking, social distancing, staying home when feeling sick, and hand washing.