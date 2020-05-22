IA gov. gives daily COVID-19 briefing: Burlington is one of 4 new test sites opening

On May 22 more businesses are reopening across the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Testing for COVID-19

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said four additional testing sites will open during the last week of May. This will expand the state's capacity for testing Iowans for COVID-19.

Those test sites will be opening during the week of May 25 in Burlington, Council Bluffs, Marshalltown, and Sioux Center. There are several test sites already in place, including one in Davenport. One in Sioux City will soon be closing, however.

During her briefing Thursday, Governor Reynolds said the testing availability was opening up to everyone. Anyone who wants a test can have one, residents just have to fill out an assessment on the Test Iowa website first.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there were 1,700 appointments made across the state.

Iowa reopening

As of Friday, May 22, more of Iowa is opening statewide. Businesses like zoos, aquariums, museums, and wedding reception venues are allowed to reopen.

he Iowa Department of Natural Resources is also expanding its use of amenities at state parks, opening up for more activities, specifically for Memorial Day celebrations like fishing and camping.

All visitors are expected to maintain social distancing guidelines while taking part in the offerings.

The director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said all restrooms, shower buildings, and cabins will reopen. Campgrounds will be open for RVs, pop-ups, and tent camping. However, youth group camp sites, shelters, lodges, museums, visitor centers and playgrounds will remain closed.