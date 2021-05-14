Mask Confusion: when you need to wear one and when you can ditch the face covering

There is confusion in Illinois over when you need to wear a mask as the State continues its mask mandate.

ILLINOIS, USA — On Thursday, the CDC released new guidance on mask wearing saying if you are fully vaccinated that you can finally ditch the mask indoors and outdoors. But the CDC's recommendation doesn't change State mandates which has caused some confusion.

Illinois has a mask mandate in place :

Any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering (a mask or cloth face-covering) shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings are required in public indoor spaces such as stores. More on that executive order here.

So do you or don't you need to wear a mask in Illinois?

Right now, the executive order still stands . So masks are still required regardless of your vaccination status. However, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker tweeted saying change is coming.

I firmly believe in following the science and will revise my executive orders in line with @CDCgov guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people.



The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more. #VaxUpIL #allinillinois https://t.co/grWJQCn9SV — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 13, 2021

Rock Island County Health Department's Janet Hill says that Rock Island County is still in a warning zone for three areas, "We have a higher than we would like case count. We have higher hospitalizations and we have higher ICU bed use". So any delay in getting rid of Illinois' mask mandate could help to get cases under control and more vaccines in arms.

You can find a vaccine by clicking here.

Janet Hill also says, even if the State does remove it's mask mandate, individual stores and restaurants have the right to keep mask mandates in place if they so choose. The same goes for Iowa businesses.