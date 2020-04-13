Maquoketa woodshop owner closes during pandemic to do something he's wanted to get done for years

Sagers Custom Woodworking has been open on N Main Street in Maquoketa for 20 years. Now, it's been closed for a month for remodeling.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Many businesses have been forced to close because of the coronavirus, but one shop owner in Jackson County chose to close a month ago taking advantage of statewide closures.

Charlie Sagers has run Sager Customs Woodworking on North Main Street in Maquoketa for 20 years. He says since the day he moved he's wanted to remodel the former meat locker.

"Took out about five tons of ceiling coverings, wall coverings," he says. "Removed an interior wall. Lighting, furnace, electrical. Major improvement for this old building."

Sagers works on restoring antique furniture and building some new wood items. He's also a licensed contractor and has worked on historic homes in the area.

"It's just different every day. That's what keeps it interesting," he says. "I just love to restore old things. It's getting harder and harder to find craft people who are willing to slow down and restore that old thing versus go buy something new."

So it's no surprise Sagers has taken this time during the coronavirus pandemic to slow down and restore his workspace. He closed up shop back in March as the pandemic was worsening.

"I could see what was coming," he says. "It was kind of in a seasonal lull anyways."

His wife Stephanie was by his side every step of the way.

"I was kind of worried," she says, '"but I thought if we're going to do this, it's the time to do it."

She says she likes getting to come by and see all the changes and improvements made. Currently, some new paint and other cosmetic work is still left to do.

"You want to be positive and believe that we will get through this," Stephanie says. "It may be a new normal for quite a long time, but we'll persevere, and things will change and evolve."

Both Stephanie and Charlie are looking forward to the day this shop and many small businesses like it can finally reopen.

"I'm a hopeful optimistic," Charlie says. "We'll get through this. We're gonna get back to normal. it's all gonna be good."

He says they've got about four to six more weeks of work. And after that, they could reopen as soon as the pandemic is over.