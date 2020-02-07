Macomb business providing WIU with 1,000 face masks

MACOMB, Ill. — A local Macomb business will be lending a hand to Western Illinois University in the effort to help keep students safe when they return to school this fall.
Attic II, an interior design shop located in the college town, is producing 1000 face coverings for the university's fall semester.
The masks will be distributed to students across the campus to help with the school's reopening effort when classes begin on August 24th.
Attic II CEO Jeff Clayberg says he appreciates the trust being given to local businesses during the reopening effort, saying ""Their support is truly what makes Macomb a great place to be a business owner."
"We are lucky to have Jeff and his team at the Attic II so close to the University during such unprecedented times," said Joe Roselieb, executive director of Auxiliary Services and Risk Management at WIU. "Any time an opportunity presents itself to the University, where we can partner with an individual or business in town, we want to be able to do so. I've been very fortunate to know Jeff for many years now and know that the Attic II will produce a quality product that will assist us as we prepare for the fall semester."